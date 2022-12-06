World Cup 2022: "We take responsibility for letting Ghana down"- Mohammed Kudus reacts after group stage exit

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has finally broken his silence following Ghana's early elimination from the World Cup in Qatar.

The Ajax ace was Ghana's brightest player at the tournament, contributing three of the Black Stars goals at the World Cup. Kudus scored two goals and provided an assist in three games.

The 22-year-old won a penalty for Ghana in the crucial game against Uruguay last Friday but captain Andre Ayew missed from the spot, as the Black Stars went on to suffer a 2-0 defeat, leading to their exit.

After the game, Kudus admitted the players failed to show up when it mattered but insists lesson have been learnt and the team will bounce back strongly.

"A team is like a puzzle, every jigsaw piece is important to solve a problem or complete a picture. When Ghana needed us the most, collectively by our arts we painted an unpleasant picture souring 12 years of pain. As a team we take responsibility for letting Ghana down but .we pick the positives to grow. History has proven that the most valuable arts came from good to great with time and purpose," wrote the midfielder on Twitter.

"Thank you for the love and support," he added.

Kudus is expected to travel to the Netherlands and rejoin his Ajax teammates for mid-season training ahead of the resumption of the Dutch Eredivisie.