World Cup 2022: 'We will correct our mistakes and go in for the win' - Cavani ahead of Ghana game

Uruguay forward Edison Cavani has declared their final group game against Ghana as a must win.

The Villarreal striker is yet to score in this tournament as the South American side have only one point in two games in this tournament.

Uruguay renew its rivalry against Ghana in another crucial game which will decide which team progresses to the next round of the competition.

The Black Stars defeated South Korea 3-2 in the second game and will need a win or draw to seal a place in the round of 16.

For Uruguay a draw and defeat in their opening two games means, they must beat Ghana to qualify.

Cavani who could be playing in his last World Cup tournament stated the team will correct their mistakes in the previous game and beat Ghana.

"Now we recover and prepare ahead of the game on Friday," Cavani said.

He added: "We will correct our mistakes and go in for the win.".