World Cup 2022: We will face a very dangerous team - Portugal defender Ruben Dias ahead of Ghana clash

Portugal defender Ruben Dias admits Ghana has a strong team and the team must focus on winning their first group game.

The 2016 European champions begin their World Cup campaign against the Black Stars on November 24 at the Stadium 974 in Doha.

Portugal have been tipped as favourites to qualify out of Group H which has Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Manchester City defender in a press briefing stated the team is focused on winning the game despite the threat posed by the West African side.

However, he highlighted the strengths of the Ghana national and indicated they must be cautious.

"It is a very strong team physically, very technical, has players playing in contexts of high competitiveness in Europe. We will face a very dangerous selection, with a very strong transition.", he said at a press conference at the Al-Shahaniiya SC training centre.

"In our minds is winning Ghana. Our way of being in this selection is to go game to game. Our focus is to win Ghana and nothing else," international Portuguese

"I'm not being cautious, just true to what I think. The only thought I can manifest is just what I believe in. To think of awinning path as we want, we have to think only of Ghana. The right way is to think one game at a time," he added.