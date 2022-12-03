World Cup 2022: "We will surely bounce back"- Ghana defender Gideon Mensah

Defender Gideon Mensah is hopeful the Black Stars will 'bounce back' after suffering an early World Cup elimination.

The Auxerre left-back was an unused substitute as Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeated to Uruguay, ending the country's journey in Qatar.

Despite the disappointment, Mensah expressed gratitude for being part of the team that represented Ghana at the World Cup.

"First and foremost, huge thanks to the Almighty God for bringing me this far!! To the entire nation of Ghana and those who believed in me from day one and through this journey!! Thank you can't ever be enough. We will surely bounce back," he wrote on Twitter.

"It was a great honour to represent my country in the FIFA World Cup," he added.

The Black Stars had the chance to take the leader in the group decider after Mohammed Kudus won Ghana a penalty in the 17 minute, but captain Andre Ayew missed from the spot.

Moments later, the Uruguayans raced into the lead after Giorgian de Arrasteca nodded home a Luis Suarez deflected shot. The Flamengo star doubled Uruguay's lead after smashing home six minutes later.

It is the second time Ghana are leaving the World Cup at the first round of the tournament.