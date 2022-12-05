World Cup 2022: "We win and lose together"- Inaki Williams shows support for Andre Ayew

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has jumped to the defence of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew.

Ayew has come under intense pressure after missing a penalty during Ghana's final Group H game against Uruguay last Friday.

Williams, who had a tough tournament, has refused to point fingers at Ayew as the cause of the Black Stars exit.

“One of my lessons is to be always together; the captain says it is his fault, but no. This is a team. This is Ghana. Ghana loses together and wins together. I think this is the lesson for me,” Inaki told journalists in the mixed zone.

The Spanish-born forward played all three games for the Black Stars but failed to score as the team bowed out of the competition in Qatar.

Meanwhile, the four-time African champions will switch their attention to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which continues next year.

Ghana sit top of Group D after picking four points in their opening two games.