World Cup 2022: We'll come back stronger - Ghana winger Osman Bukari

Ghana winger Osman Bukari is delighted to have gotten the opportunity to represent the Black Stars at the World Cup and says the team will bounce back stronger.

Ghana were eliminated from the ongoing tournament after losing its final group game against Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

The 23-year-old scored his first goal in the tournament against Portugal in Ghana's 3-2 defeat in the opening game.

Bukari came on as a substitute in the second half to reduce the deficit for the Black Stars with the second goal of the game.

The pacy winger also played in Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Uruguay coming on as a substitute in the second half.

Osman Bukari is grateful for the opportunity to play for the Black Stars.

" I am so grateful for the opportunity given to me to serve my country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Hard to accept we couldn't go far. Lesson have been learnt. Thank you Ghana for your immense support and love. I fervently believe we'll come back stronger!"