World Cup 2022: What result does Ghana team need to  qualify for the round of 16?

Ghana face Uruguay in the final group H match at the Al Janoub Stadium which will determine which team makes it to the Round of 16 stage.

Portugal currently leads the group with six points and have already qualified to the Round of 16 stage.

Ghana is in second place with three points, South Korea with a point and Uruguay with also with one point.

How does Ghana team qualify for the round of 16?

Ghana must beat Uruguay to automatically secure passage to the Round of 16.

The team will get six points and depending on the other result between Portugal and South Korea they might top the group or finish in second place.

Any sort of defeat will see the Black Stars exit the competition whilst Uruguay gets the chance to progress also depending on the result from the other game.

Both Uruguay and South Korea have one point each and a win in their respective matches could see them being separated by the Fair Play/