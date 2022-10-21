World Cup 2022: When are squads announced?

We are less than a month away from the official start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and teams are preparing for the big event, including four-time African champions Ghana.

The Black Stars will compete in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay when the tournament kicks off on November 20.

Ahead of the opening match between host Qatar and Ecuador, there are three key dates for all 32 participating nations in regard to rosters:

Friday, Oct. 21: Preliminary squad list (35-55 players) to be submitted

Monday, Nov. 14: Final list of 23-26 players to be submitted

Tuesday, Nov. 15: FIFA to officially announce all 32 squads

The above deadlines must be met by all, but they can announce their own squads at any time.

Ghana are scrupulously adhering to deadlines, with coach Otto Addo submitting his preliminary squad today.

Ghana will open a training camp in Abu Dhabi in the second week of November, while the technical team will receive the full complement of selected players on FIFA’s deadline.

Ghana's campaign will start on November 24 with a crucial match against Group H favourites Portugal.

The Black Stars will then play South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay in their final group match on December 2.