World Cup 2022: "When it's my time I will be there"- Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru

Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has responded to his omission from Ghana's 26-man squad to the World Cup in Qatar.

Despite his run of form in the Belgium First Division A league, the 24-year-old will have to wait to make his first appearance at a tournament with the Black Stars.

"I do believe in God and I just believe it's not the time. Sometimes I believe I should be there but it doesn't come. Everyone has to be there," he told Joy Sports.

"Form me I don't care when I am not in the squad, I feel like when its my time I will be there because we have so many playing doing amazing in Europe. Sometimes I feel like I deserve it but when it doesn't come, I don't have any problem," he added.

Ashimeru is enjoying a decent campaign in the Belgium First league, scoring two goals in 11 games this season.