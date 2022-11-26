World Cup 2022: Why Ghana must avoid defeat against South Korea on Monday

Ghana face South Korea on Monday in the ongoing 2022 World Cup finals at the Education Stadium.

The Black Stars made a disappointing start. Bad refereeing ensured that they lost all three points in their opener against Portugal last Thursday.

Otto Addo’s boys were brave but that was undone by American referee Ismail Elfath who awarded Portugal a dubious penalty.

The penalty scored by Ronaldo aided Portugal to beat Ghana 3-2 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

The result has left Ghana bottom of Group H and in an extremely difficult position. The four-time African champions must avoid defeat at all cost in their second match.

A defeat against South Korea and their World Cup would be over. Ghana must beat the Asians to boost their chances of making it of the “Group of Death”.

Black Stars have been in a similar position at World Cup before and turned it around. In 2006, they lost their first game against Italy but won against Czech Republic and USA to advance to knockout stages.

“We always come out of difficult situations. We need to stay calm, go home, relax and increase our performance. We need to try and score more and concede less," Ayew said after Portugal game.

Ayew will be hoping to inspire Ghana to victory at the Education Stadium.