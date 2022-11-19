World Cup 2022: Why Ghana should not limit attention to the Uruguay match

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has explained why the Black Stars should not focus solely on the Uruguay game ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana and Uruguay will meet again in the World Cup on December 2. The upcoming match is a repeat of the 2010 clash, which the South Americans won controversially.

Luis Suarez became Ghana's public enemy number one after using his hand to prevent the Black Stars from scoring the winning goal in the final minute of extra time.

Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty, and Uruguay won the penalty shootout, ending Africa's hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals for the first time.

As a result, when the draw was made earlier this year and Ghana was drawn against Uruguay, the first word that came to mind for Ghanaians was revenge.

“Football’s not about taking revenge. We simply want to win and make our country proud,” Ayew told Fifa.

Ayew believes that getting great results against Portugal and South Korea in their first two games is more important ahead of the Uruguay meeting.

“It [against Uruguay] will be our last group game, so I just hope whatever result we get is enough to make it through to the next round. We have to focus on the here and now, what happened before is irrelevant today.”

“We have to do our best to make the continent proud, because playing the World Cup is actually for the whole of Africa, not just Ghana alone. And that’s really all we intend to focus on.”

“Portugal are up there among the favourites and their quality stands out. Not to mention having one of the best players in the world in Cristiano Ronaldo. It promises to be a momentous occasion and we have to live up to what people expect.”

“We will fight and give our all on the pitch. Korea Republic also have a very strong and solid team, who all know each other well. It's a very tough group. I think the teams are more or less on a par, apart from Portugal, who are favourites.”

Ghana open their 2022 World Cup account against Portugal on November 24 in Doha.