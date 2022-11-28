World Cup 2022: Why South Korea coach Paulo Bento was sent off after Ghana defeat

South Korea coach Paulo Bento was sent off after a rant at referee Anthony Taylor following his team's 3-2 loss to Ghana.

The Portuguese tactician was sent off after protesting at the end of the game that English referee Anthony Taylor had not allowed a corner to be taken.

South Korea's assistant coach Sergio Costa lamented the unfair result, saying, "Not even a draw was fair."

"We totally deserved the win so we can be very, very proud of what we have done. The result wasn’t fair. You can count on us for the next match."

Ghana took a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Ajax's Mohammed Kudus.

However, Ghana fans' raucous celebrations at halftime were dampened by South Korea's comeback after the break.

Cho Gue-sung, the top scorer in his domestic league, levelled the game after 61 minutes with two stunning headers in three minutes.

But Ghana's impressive Kudus added a final twist by thumping in a third goal to break South Korea's hearts.