World Cup 2022: Why win over South Korea is important to Otto Addo

Otto Addo is the first Ghanaian coach to mastermind a World Cup victory for the Black Stars.

Addo's accomplishment came after Ghana's 3-2 victory over South Korea yesterday at Qatar's Education City Stadium.

In addition to the historic victory, Ghana's three goals in the match were the first by the four-time African champions.

The 47-year-old is only the second Ghanaian to lead a team in the competition's 92-year history.

With the win on Monday, the Black Stars will qualify to the knockout stage if they beat Uruguay on Friday.