World Cup 2022: Win over Switzerland has boosted team's confidence - Ghana defender Denis Odoi

Ghana defender Denis Odoi has said they are feeling confident ahead of their 2022 World Cup opener against Portugal thanks to their victory over Switzerland.

The Black Stars, ranked 61st in the world - the lowest-ranked team in the World Cup - defeated 15th-ranked Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly last week in Abu Dhabi.

Prior to the match against Switzerland, the Black Stars were listless against Brazil and then struggled to beat Nicaragua. As a result, the mood in the Black Stars camp was not particularly upbeat, but Odoi reveals that things have changed since the 2-0 victory.

Not only did the Black Stars win, but their performance was impressive given the absence of key players such as Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Alexander Djiku.

"I think the team was satisfied not only with this victory, but also with the way they won this match, with their performance on the pitch. So, it wasn't just a win, it was a solid performance as well. But we know that the Portugal team will be of an even higher level and that the context will be different," Odoi said.

The game between Portugal and Ghana will take place at Stadium 974 and will begin at 4 p.m. local time.