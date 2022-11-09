GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: Worry for Black Stars as Iddrisu Baba limps off with injury in Mallorca match

Published on: 09 November 2022
Iddrisu Baba suffered an injury in Real Mallorca's match against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, less than two weeks before the start of the World Cup.

The 26-year-old was removed from the game at halftime due to discomfort. The midfielder walked straight down the tunnel, seemingly limping.

This will undoubtedly be a source of concern for Black Stars coach Otto Addo and the rest of the technical team, as the holding midfielder is a key player.

Otto Addo would hope it is not a serious injury to keep Baba, who was instrumental during the qualifiers, out of the World Cup which kicks off on November 20.

The Black Stars' final roster is anticipated to be released this Sunday and submitted to FIFA by the deadline of November 14.

Ghana's World Cup campaign begins on November 24 against Portugal. They will also face South Korea and Uruguay in Group H, which has been dubbed the "Group of Death" by pundits.

 

