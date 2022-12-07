World Cup 2022: Yassine Bouno sends message to fans after heroics in Morocco's win over Spain   

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bouno has lauded the support the fans gave the team as they shocked Spain 3-0 in a shootout after a goalless draw to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

The two teams couldn't be separated after 120 minutes and Spain failed to convert any of their three penalties, with goalkeeper Bounou brilliantly saving two.

That left Hakimi to win it for the North Africans with his nerveless spot-kick and spark jubilant scenes in the stands at the Education City Stadium. Morocco fans packed the stadium and outnumbered Spain supporters, creating an intimidating and impressive atmosphere.

"We felt the support of our fans in Morocco and elsewhere, and that gave us momentum in the stadium," Bouno told reporters.

"On behalf of all the players, I want to thank the fans who helped us in this task.

"I congratulate all the players and I offer this gift to all the Moroccan people."