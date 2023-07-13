World Cup 2026: Ghana aim for favourable draw today

Black Stars are eagerly awaiting the draw for the World Cup 2026 qualifiers, which will take place today in Abidjan.

They are aiming for a favourable draw that would provide them with a good chance of advancing to the tournament.

The draw will determine the group stages of the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Ghana are hoping to be placed in a group that gives them a competitive but manageable path to qualification.

With their rich footballing history and talented players, the Black Stars are determined to showcase their skills on the global stage, having qualified for four of the last five World Cup tournaments.

The anticipation is high among Ghanaian football fans, who are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the draw. They will be closely following the proceedings and hoping for a favourable outcome that aligns with the team's ambitions.

The draw will be broadcasted live on CAF digital platforms and CAFONLINE.com at 15:00 GMT. It will occur shortly after the 45th CAF Ordinary Assembly, which will be held in Abidjan.

During the draw, the member associations of CAF will be divided into nine groups. The winners of each group will secure automatic qualification for the World Cup 2026. The four best runners-up from the groups will participate in a CAF Play-Off tournament, with the winner advancing to the FIFA Play-Off tournament.

Black Stars have been placed in Pot 2 for the draw. This positioning means they could potentially face their longtime rivals, Nigeria, in the qualifying campaign. Additionally, Ghana could also encounter strong opponents such as Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, and Ivory Coast.

Below are the Pots

Pot 1: Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt, Ivory Coast

Pot 2: Ghana, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Pot 3: Angola, Benin, Kenya, Mauritania, Congo, Uganda, Madagascar, Guinea Bissau, Namibia

Pot 4: Mozambique, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya

Pot 5: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia

Pot 6: Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, Sao Tome, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia