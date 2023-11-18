World Cup 2026: Ghana among 'big boys' to have secured opening wins

Ghana started their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a hard-fought victory in Kumasi against Madagascar.

The decisive moment came in the form of a late header by Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

Despite an unremarkable performance, the paramount outcome was securing a winning start, aligning Ghana with other African powerhouses such as Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia, all of whom notched convincing wins in their opening games.

Egypt dominated Djibouti with a 6-0 score, Cameroon secured a 3-0 victory against Mauritius, Ivory Coast displayed dominance with a 9-0 win over Seychelles, Algeria triumphed 3-1 against Somalia, and Tunisia thrashed Sao Tome and Principe 4-0. Mali, considered Ghana's direct rivals in the group, secured a 3-1 win against Chad in Bamako.

In contrast, some prominent teams faltered, with one notably drawing 1-1 with Lesotho at home. The African champions, Senegal, are scheduled to play against South Sudan on Saturday, while Morocco's opening round match against Eritrea was cancelled due to Eritrea's withdrawal from the qualifiers over concerns of potential political asylum-seeking incidents during international trips, according to squad insiders.

Looking ahead, Ghana, along with other teams, aim to build on their opening wins in the upcoming matches scheduled for next week.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) introduced a new format for the qualifiers, eliminating the traditional preliminary round. Instead, all 54 African nations participate in a larger group stage, divided into nine pools, each comprising six teams. The fixtures will be played home and away, with the nine group winners directly qualifying for the World Cup.

Furthermore, some runners-up in the nine qualifying groups will have another opportunity to reach the World Cup. The four best-ranked second-placed teams will enter play-offs, featuring a semi-final and final in November 2025, determining which African side will advance to an intercontinental play-off tournament.