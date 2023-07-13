World Cup 2026: Ghana coach Chris Hughton to attend draw

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is expected to be present at the 2026 World Cup draw for African countries as Ghana await their opponents in their quest to make their fifth World Cup appearance.

The draw comes off today at 15:00 GMT in Abidjan, Ivory Coast shortly after the 45th CAF Ordinary Assembly.

The draw appears as a significant event for Chris Hughton who is under pressure to elevate the performance of the Black Stars in order to make it to the world stage once more.

Since assuming his role as the coach of the Black Stars, Hughton has won once and drawn twice with most Ghanaians expressing their displeasure in the recent performances under his tutelage.

Ghana are placed in Pot 2 and are likely to rub shoulders with some of the powerhouses on the continent. They are likely to face rivals Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt, or Ivory Coast who are all in Pot 1 ahead of the draw.

The conclusion of the draw would see nine groups which will mean the toppers of each group gains automatic qualifications while the top four runners-up battle in subsequent qualifiers to know their fate.

Here are the Pots

Pot 1: Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt, Ivory Coast

Pot 2: Ghana, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Pot 3: Angola, Benin, Kenya, Mauritania, Congo, Uganda, Madagascar, Guinea Bissau, Namibia

Pot 4: Mozambique, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya

Pot 5: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia

Pot 6: Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, Sao Tome, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia