World Cup 2026: Ghana to face top African sides in race for tournament

Ghana's path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be given a huge test after the Black Stars failed to make Pot One of the seedings following their position on the FIFA Coca Cola rankings.

The Black Stars are out of the top ten places in Africa and will now face tough opponents in the draw for the World Cup.

With the World Cup being expanded to 48 teams in 2026, there will be nine or ten teams representing Africa in the next edition.

The nine groups will play in a home and away, round-robin format with each of the group winners qualifying automatically for the FIFA World Cup 26.

The four best group runners-up will then compete in a play-off stage to determine CAF’s representative at the FIFA play-off tournament.

The FIFA play-off tournament will feature one team from each of FIFA's six confederations, except UEFA, plus one additional team from the host confederation (Concacaf).

Two of the six teams will be seeded based on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

The seeded teams will play for a FIFA World Cup berth against the winners of the first two knockout games involving the four unseeded teams.

The 54 nations are seeded in six pots:

Pot One: Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire

Pot Two: Burkina Faso, Ghana, South Africa, Cabo Verde, Congo DR, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Pot Three: Uganda, Benin, Mauritania, Kenya, Congo, Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, Angola

Pot Four: Mozambique, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya

Pot Five: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia

Pot Six: Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, São Tomé and Príncipe, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia