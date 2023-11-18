World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Inaki Williams looks to more Ghana goals after late winner against Madagascar 

Ghana striker Inaki Williams is looking forward to increasing his tally for the Black Stars after getting his first goal against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Williams despite his magnificent form for Athletic Bilbao in the La Liga has struggled to find his feet on the international front since switching allegiance to represent Ghana last year.

However, he finally scored his debut goal in a crucial moment as he nodded home a last-gasp winner to snatch all three points for Ghana in Kumasi.

"I'm very to score my first goal. It's special. Kumasi people are lovely and I thank them very well.

“This goal is very dear to me because my family was in the stadium,” the Athletic Bilbao striker said.

Ghana are now third on the table behind Comoros and Mali in terms of goal difference. They are now gearing up to face Comoros in Moroni on Tuesday a game which will once more beg for the heroics of Inaki Williams who is already hoping to score more for Ghana.

The striker who yearned to get his first goal in quite a long time is eager to build on his performance against Madagascar and serve Ghana with more having already been touted by many as a lethal forward.