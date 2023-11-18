World Cup 2026: Medeama’s Nurudeen Abdulai positioned for potential Ghana debut against Comoros

Black Stars defender Nurudeen Abdulai could get his chance to shine against Comoros on Tuesday after Daniel Amartey's injury in the previous game.

Abdulai, who plays for Medeama, was called up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers but didn't feature against Madagascar. However, with Amartey's uncertain status, Abdulai may get his chance to prove himself in Moroni.

Abdulai had a great season with Medeama, helping the team win the league title and advance to the group stages of the CAF Champions League. His performances caught the attention of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, who included him in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers.

Although he didn't play against Madagascar, Abdulai is eager to showcase his skills and make an impact in the qualifiers. With Amartey's availability in question, Hughton may turn to Abdulai to fill the void. The young defender is determined to seize the opportunity and help the Black Stars secure a victory against Comoros.

Kasim Nuhu, another option for Hughton, has been inactive at club level this season and looked rusty when he came on as a substitute against Madagascar. As a result, Abdulai might have an edge in terms of match fitness and familiarity with the team's playing style.

Overall, Abdulai's chances of featuring against Comoros are high, and he'll likely give it his all to make a positive impression and solidify his place in the Black Stars lineup.