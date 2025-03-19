World Cup 2026: Otto Addo counting on tactical support from Desmond Ofei ahead of qualifiers

Black Stars manager Otto Addo is relying on the tactical expertise of assistant coach Desmond Ofei as Ghana prepare to face Chad and Madagascar in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ofei, who led the U-20 male team to a gold medal in the 2023 Africa Games, brings valuable experience and tactical know-how to the team.

Addo praised Ofei's qualities, stating, "Desmond has done a very good job with the under-20s. He's bringing in his experience and working with national teams. He's very, very supportive."

Addo is confident that Ofei's tactical support will be crucial in Ghana's quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With Ghana seeking to bounce back from a disappointing run of form, Addo believes that Ofei's expertise will be vital in shaping the team's strategy.

The Black Stars will face Chad on March 21 and Madagascar on March 24, and Addo is hopeful that Ofei's tactical input will help the team secure crucial victories.