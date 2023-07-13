GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Ghana drawn Mali in tricky group

Published on: 13 July 2023
Ghana will face an arduous task of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico after drawing West African rivals Mali. 

The four-time African champions will also face Comoros, Madagascar, Central African Republic and Chad in Group I.

The winner of the group automatically qualifies for the World Cup while the second place team join three other best group runners up in a mini-tournament for Africa's final slow.

In the expanded World Cup, Africa will be represented by nine to ten teams.

Ghana have appeared at the World Cup four times with their last being at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, where they were eliminated from the group stage.

However, the West African giants have a good record at the tournament, having made twice out of their group in four appearances.

The top seed side in the group Mali are yet to taste World Cup football and were denied a place at the competition by Ghana in 2010.

