World Cup 2026 qualifier: Ghana emerging as late winner kings after Inaki Williams heroics against Madagascar

Black Stars are gradually carving an identity for themselves as late victory heroes following Inaki Williams' spectacular goal against Madagascar on Friday.

In a dramatic turn of events, Ghana secured a late victory in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers, with Inaki Williams proving to be the hero against Madagascar. The Athletic Bilbao forward's stoppage-time goal, a powerful header from Gideon Mensah's cross, stunned the Malagasy and secured a crucial win for the Black Stars.

Despite a challenging first half, Ghana exhibited relentless determination throughout the game, ultimately triumphing as Williams delivered the decisive blow.

With this late victory, Ghana now sit third in Group I of the qualifiers, boasting three points and trailing only behind Comoros and Mali in terms of goal difference.

Notably, these late-game heroics are becoming a recurring theme for the Black Stars, evident in their previous two wins. In March, Antoine Semenyo emerged as the hero against Angola, scoring a late winner at the Baba Yara Stadium during a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in coach Chris Hughton's first game. Similarly, in their last AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic, Ghana rallied from behind to secure a 2-1 victory, thanks to a late goal from Ernest Nuamah in the 88th minute.

With this thrilling pattern of late successes, Ghana looks ahead to their next game against familiar opponents, Comoros, in Moroni on Tuesday, eager to maintain their momentum in the World Cup qualifiers.