World Cup 2026 qualifier: Ghana not seeded ahead of Africa draw

Black Stars have been positioned in Pot 2 ahead of the World Cup 2026 qualifier Africa draw, scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 13 in Abidjan.

This placement means that they will potentially face formidable opponents from Pot 1, including Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, and Senegal.

The draw will determine the group stages of the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Ghana's Pot 2 ranking indicates the challenging path they may face in their quest for qualification.

With top-ranked teams in Pot 1, the Black Stars will need to overcome strong opposition to secure their spot in the prestigious tournament.

The nine groups will play in a home and away, round-robin, format with each of the group winners qualifying automatically for the FIFA World Cup 26.

The four best group runners-up will then compete in a play-off stage to determine CAF’s representative at the FIFA play-off tournament.

The FIFA play-off tournament will feature one team from each of FIFA's six confederations, except UEFA, plus one additional team from the host confederation (Concacaf).

Two of the six teams will be seeded based on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

The seeded teams will play for a FIFA World Cup berth against the winners of the first two knockout games involving the four unseeded teams.

Pot One: Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire

Pot Two: Burkina Faso, Ghana, South Africa, Cabo Verde, Congo DR, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Pot Three: Uganda, Benin, Mauritania, Kenya, Congo, Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, Angola

Pot Four: Mozambique, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya

Pot Five: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia

Pot Six: Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, São Tomé and Príncipe, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia