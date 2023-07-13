World Cup 2026 qualifier: Ghana should brace for tough draw in Cote D'Ivoire today

The Black Stars should be expecting a tough group at the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw in Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday.

The four-time African champions are out of the top ten teams in African and have been seeded in Pot Two of the draw.

This means Ghana would be in a group containing the best nine teams on the continent, including African champions Senegal.

The FIFA 2026 World Cup will see nine to ten African teams qualify for the tournament following the expansion of the competition.

There will be nine groups with the top teams securing automatic qualification.

The nine groups will play in a home and away, round-robin format with each of the group winners qualifying automatically for the FIFA World Cup 26.

The four best group runners-up will then compete in a play-off stage to determine CAF’s representative at the FIFA play-off tournament.

The FIFA play-off tournament will feature one team from each of FIFA's six confederations, except UEFA, plus one additional team from the host confederation (Concacaf).

Two of the six teams will be seeded based on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking.

The seeded teams will play for a FIFA World Cup berth against the winners of the first two knockout games involving the four unseeded teams.

The 54 nations are seeded in six pots:

Pot One: Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire

Pot Two: Burkina Faso, Ghana, South Africa, Cabo Verde, Congo DR, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Pot Three: Uganda, Benin, Mauritania, Kenya, Congo, Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, Angola

Pot Four: Mozambique, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya

Pot Five: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia

Pot Six: Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, São Tomé and Príncipe, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia