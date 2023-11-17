World Cup 2026 qualifier: Majeed Ashimeru is not a successor to Partey - Chris Hughton

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has downplayed early comparisons of midfielder Majeed Ashimeru to Thomas Partey following the former's energy and resilience during Gahna's game against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Ahead of the game, Ashimeru was invited to the 25-man-squad having missed the previous due to injury. Coincidentally his return is at a time when Thomas Partey has been sidelined due to injury.

Ashimeru was introduced into the game after the break but proved to be the best player on the pitch earning massive praise as Ghana eventually secured a narrow win at the Baba Yara Stadium courtesy of a late goal by Inaki Williams.

Hughton however believes Ashimeru and Partey are totally different players who both have unique abilities which complement the team's performance.

"I wouldn't say Majeed is a successor to Partey. Partey is a more technical and creative player and Majeed is a runner. Coming into this game, Majeed had played one and a half games. We knew that he was lacking match practice. But he is a player that was good in Angola away from home. We are always looking out for any player that is bringing us something different."

The team are now gearing up to face Comoros in their next game on Tuesday in Moroni.