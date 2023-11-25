World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Abukari Damba backs Black Stars to bounce back

Former Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba has expressed belief in the Black Stars making it to their fifth World Cup appearance in 2026 despite their nervy start to the qualification campaign.

Ghana in their first game secured a 1-0 victory over Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi courtesy of a stoppage-time header by Inaki Williams who superbly connected Gideon Mensah's cross in the 95th minute.

Ghana were however stunned in their next game as Comoros handed them a narrow defeat at the Moroni Stadium last Tuesday dashing their chance of climbing atop.

While experts have predicted the toughness of the subsequent games which will involve opponents like Mali who already have four points, the retired Abukari Damba is convinced Ghana can be part of the teams to participate in the tournament set to be co-hosted by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

"I always talk about the intrinsic motivation of these players, are these players self-motivated enough to play for the national team, these are some of the questions that we always have to ask," he told Citi Sports.

"But that notwithstanding, I still think we have the opportunity to redeem ourselves [Black Stars], both players and the technical team.

"So far, it is not looking too good, but we can always improve it.

"Again, emphasis on intrinsic motivation, whether they are self-motivated enough to be called upon to play for the senior national team.

"How do players feel when invited to come and play for the national, all these questions need to be answered.

"How do they approach games?

"Whether they play their hearts out and then we juxtapose that with what they play at the various clubs, then we can tell," he added.