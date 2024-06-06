World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Alexander Djiku reacts to Ghana's win over Mali 

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has expressed his reaction following the Black Stars' crucial 2-1 victory against Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

The Black Stars needed a win to keep their hopes alive for qualifying for the World Cup, set to be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico in two years. Goals from Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew secured the three points for Ghana in Bamako, marking their first competitive away win in two years.

Djiku took to social media to share his thoughts on the significant victory, stating, "Better late than never, to be continued. Thank you for the support."

The win has not only boosted the team's confidence but also revitalized their qualification campaign, giving fans renewed hope for the upcoming matches.