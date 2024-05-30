World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Black Stars begin training camp today

The Black Stars are set to kick off their training camp in Accra today, May 30, 2024, in preparation for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The team will begin their six-day training session at the University of Ghana Stadium before departing for Bamako on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Ghana is determined to bounce back from a mixed start in Group I, where they currently sit in fourth place with three points from two matches.

The team started their campaign strong with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but faced a setback with a 1-0 loss to Comoros in Moroni.

Their first match against Mali will be a challenging one, as Mali is known for their tough and strategic play.

The game will take place at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 19:00 GMT.

The Black Stars are determined to secure an away victory against their formidable opponents.

After their match in Bamako, the team will return to Ghana to face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Head coach Otto Addo has named a 26-man squad for the qualifiers, which includes experienced players like Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew, as well as debutants Ibrahim Sulemana and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The team is eager to improve their record and secure a spot in the upcoming World Cup.