World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Black Stars coach Chris Hughton confident ahead of crucial clash against Comoros

With the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers gaining intensity, the Black Stars of Ghana, led by coach Chris Hughton, are brimming with confidence as they gear up to face Comoros.

The team is riding high on the momentum of a triumphant start in Group I, having secured a crucial victory in their opening match against Madagascar, with Inaki Williams delivering the decisive blow.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming clash against Comoros on Tuesday afternoon, Coach Hughton emphasises the team's unwavering preparedness and determination to extend their winning streak on the road to the World Cup.

"Everything that is in the past is in the past; we have to look at every game as a one-off. We are on the back of a good win on Friday, as are Comoros. Both teams are coming into the game with good confidence, having won their last game. The preparations are for a very tough game against a Comoros team playing at home on the back of a very good win."

He further emphasises the team's understanding that achieving victory requires playing at a high level. The Black Stars are poised for the challenge, with Hughton expressing confidence in the team's ability to navigate the upcoming match successfully.

As fans eagerly await the outcome of Tuesday's clash, the Black Stars remain focused on their goal of securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup, with the match against Comoros serving as a pivotal moment in their qualifying journey.