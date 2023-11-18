World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Black Stars depart for Comoros today

The Ghanaian national football team is poised for a crucial journey as they depart today for their upcoming match in the 2026 World Cup qualifications.

Scheduled to unfold on Tuesday, the second Group I encounter will see the Black Stars as guests facing Comoros at the Stade Malouzini in Moroni, with kickoff slated for 19:00 GMT.

Ghana commenced their qualifying campaign on a triumphant note last Friday, prevailing over a resilient Madagascar side at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

In a dramatic turn of events, Athletic Bilbao luminary Inaki Williams rose to the occasion, nodding in a precision cross from left-back Gideon Mensah to securestoppage-time victory for the Black Stars.

This hard-fought win grants Ghana a crucial three points in the group, where fellow contenders Mali and Comoros also notched victories in their respective matches.

Notably, this marks the Black Stars' inaugural journey to Comoros since 2015, a year that witnessed the first encounter between Ghana and the Coelacanths culminating in a goalless stalemate.

As the team embarks on this significant voyage, there is a palpable sense of determination to avenge their previous loss to Comoros in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations held in Cameroon.

In that tournament, Ghana exited after the group stages without securing a single victory.

Tuesday's match stands as an opportunity for redemption and a pivotal step towards World Cup qualification glory.