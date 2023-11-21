World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Black Stars maintain focus as Chris Hughton stresses respect for Comoros

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is leaving no room for underestimation and emphasises the formidable challenge that the Comoros team presents as Ghana gear up to face them in their second game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

After securing a narrow but crucial win against Madagascar on Friday in their first match, Ghana will play as visitors to Comoros on Tuesday at 4 pm local time.

Ghana head into the game with a disappointing memory of losing to the same opponents in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which resulted in their first group-stage exit in many years.

"We have big respect for Comoros; they are a good team," asserts Hughton, setting the stage for a highly anticipated clash on Tuesday afternoon. The lone goal by Inaki Williams in the first game has propelled Ghana's momentum ahead of the second game in Group I.

Hughton further emphasises the significance of staying focused on the present challenge, stating, "We have big respect for Comoros, they are a good team, but the results in the past have no significance. It’s about the present, not the past."

Recognizing Comoros' progress as a football nation, Hughton commends their significant strides and acknowledges the tough competition that lies ahead. "I think as a football nation, they have come a long way; they have made very big steps, and I congratulate them on that."

With a clear one-game-at-a-time approach, Hughton states that the current focus is solely on the upcoming clash against Comoros, stressing the importance of taking each match as it comes rather than getting ahead to future competitions like the World Cup or AFCON.