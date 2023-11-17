World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Black Stars player ratings in 1-0 win over Madagascar

Inaki Williams finally opened his account for Black Stars as Ghana secured a narrow win against Madagascar in their opening game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium.

After a poor first-half performance, the team bounced back with more urgency but failed to convert their chances until the dying embers of the game when Inaki Willams nodded home a cross from Gideon Mensah to snatch all three points.

Here is how Chris Hughton's men were rated.

Richard Ofori – 6: Managed to deal with the few problems posed at him against Madagascar, especially in the first. First start for Ghana in a competitive game after a while and that was fairly a good comeback.

Alidu Seidu – 4: Was composed during his time on the pitch in the first half but contributed little to that attack prompting a quick substitution at halftime.

Daniel Amartey – 5: His return to the Black Stars was welcomed with another injury as he paved the way for Kasim Adams in the 63rd minute. However, he had a few problems facing the opponents' attack.

Nicholas Opoku – 6: Paired well with Adams in the second half and helped in keeping his opponents away.

Gideon Mensah – 7: One of his best games as a Back Stars player. Delivered the most important cross of the game which got Ghana the win.

Baba Idrissu – 3: Didn't give the best of performances as he misplaced some key passes.

Salis Abdul Samed – 6.5: Understood his task, particularly in the second half sitting back for Ashimeru to surge forward most of the time Ghana possessed the ball.

Inaki Williams – 8.5: Best performance as a Ghana international. Not earning the praise only because of the goal but proving to be an essential team player was evident.

Jordan Ayew – 6.5: Brilliant hold-up play and effective take-ons. Also created good chances that lacked a final touch from his colleagues.

Mohammed Kudus – 6.5: Strived to help his team with several attempts but was unfortunate with his power and direction.

Antoine Semenyo – 5: Not the best of performance from the Bournemouth forward as he had a tough time with the backline of the Malagasy.

Substitutes

Majeed Ashimeru – 7.5: Proved to be the solution to the team's lack of urgency in the first half. With much energy, he orchestrated the team's play throughout the game and was involved in the build-up to the goal.

Denis Odoi – 6: Subbed on in the second half and dealt diligently with his swift opponents while helping in attack, especially on the right flank.

Ernest Nuamah – 5: The teenager added more firepower upfront with great runs and an audacious attempt to cut through the defense of Madagascar. Despite his efforts, he faced challenges with the resilience of his opponents.

Osman Bukari – 5: Surged forward bravely most of the time and injected more hope into the team despite only being on the field for just eight minutes.

Kasim Adams – 4: Was calm at the back and worked well with Opoku to secure a clean sheet.

By Frank Appiah, 3news