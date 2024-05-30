World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Black Stars to train at University of Ghana Stadium

Ghana's Black Stars will commence preparations on Friday, May 31, 2024, for their crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier doubleheader against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars' first training session will be held at the constructed University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

As four-time African champions, Ghana faces a significant challenge against Mali and the Central African Republic after a sluggish start to their World Cup campaign.

With three points from a possible six, following a loss to Comoros in the second group game, these upcoming matches are pivotal for the Black Stars' hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The team will train in Accra for five days before departing for Bamako on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, for the crucial Group I encounter against Mali.

The Ghana Football Association has announced that Friday’s training session will be open to the media and the public.

Below is the list of players invited for the doubleheader: