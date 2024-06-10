World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Central African Republic's Raoul Savoy targets revenge against Ghana

Central African Republic trainer Raoul Savoy addressed the media on Sunday, ahead of their crucial match against Ghana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications.

Reflecting on their recent win against Chad in Oujda in Morocco, Savoy acknowledged the challenges they faced but emphasized the importance of securing victory.

"It was not easy in Oujda against Chad, but the key was to win, to then travel quietly and join Kumasi to better prepare for the game against Ghana on Monday," Savoy said.

The coach expressed relief that none of his players suffered injuries, ensuring they would be at full strength for the encounter.

"We will benefit from our full force because no one was injured, which is a good thing. My players are ready and eager to do something on Monday..."

Savoy also drew attention to their previous meeting with Ghana in September last year, which ended in a narrow defeat.

"...not forgetting our September game where we played well but lost at the end on a contestable goal. It will be a very close game, and I hope it's our turn to get our revenge."

With determination and a thirst for revenge, the Central African Republic team is poised to give Ghana a run for their money on Monday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.