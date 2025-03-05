World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Chad face crisis amid player walkouts ahead of Ghana clash

Chad’s national football team is in disarray just days before their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

The squad has been severely weakened by the withdrawal of three key players - Amine Hiver, Amed Ngouyamsa, and Eric Mbangossoum - who have stepped away due to concerns over poor organization and a lack of professionalism within the Chadian Football Association Federation (FTFA).

This crisis follows the departure of star forward Marius Mouandilmadji and the sudden exit of head coach Kevin Nicaise, leaving Chad without a clear tactical direction.

The timing couldn’t be worse, as the team sits at the bottom of their qualification group with zero points.

Chad now faces an uphill battle against Ghana, a team looking to bounce back after missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars have reinforced their technical team with the addition of Winfried Schafer as an advisor to head coach Otto Addo, making the task even more daunting for the Chadians.

With another difficult match against Comoros looming, Chad’s qualification hopes are fading fast.

Urgent intervention from the FTFA is needed to restore stability and salvage what remains of their World Cup campaign.