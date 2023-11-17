World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Chris Hughton applauds Ghana's second half performance in Madagascar victory

Chris Hughton has commended Ghana's improvement after the break in their game against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars hosted Barea at the Baba Yara stadium on Friday in a keenly contested game that saw their opponents create most of the first-half chances and dominate play.

The performance raised concerns among spectators and Ghanaians at large but the Ghan eventually secured the needed result as Inaki Williams pounced on a diligent cross in stoppage time to hand Ghana the maximum points.

Before the goal, the performances of substitutes like Majeed Ashimeru, Denis Odoi and Osman Bukari won the hearts of many emphasising the effectiveness of the changes.

While admitting a poor start of the Black Stars in the game, Hughton, the coach of the Black Stars was satisfied with their second half performance.

"That's football sometimes it takes a second for something to happen. We showed a bit of nervousness in the first half. This is the first game of the campaign. We were little bit nervous. The second-half performance was excellent."

Ghana has moved into second place in Group I following their victory, with Comoros leading the group after securing a win against the Central African Republic in another Group I match. Mali is scheduled to face Chad in the third game of the first round.

The Black Stars will now turn their focus to the upcoming match against Comoros, which is set to take place on Tuesday in Morocco.