World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Chris Hughton eager to placate fans with dominant win over Madagascar

Coach Chris Hughton is on a mission to appease and excite fans as the Black Stars gear up for a crucial World Cup 2026 qualifier against Madagascar.

The match holds immense significance for Ghana, especially after a challenging October marked by consecutive defeats in international friendlies against Mexico and the United States.

The disappointing performances in October have led to heightened expectations and scrutiny surrounding the team's readiness for the World Cup qualifiers and the looming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Hughton is eager to address concerns and restore confidence among the passionate fanbase.

With the historic Baba Yara Stadium as the backdrop, Hughton faces strategic lineup decisions, including the potential inclusion of Lawrence Ati-Zigi in goal and the tactical positioning of key players. The defensive lineup is anticipated to feature the returning Daniel Amartey, adding a boost to the team's stability.

Hughton recognises the importance of securing a dominant win against Madagascar, a resilient side that held Ghana to a goalless draw in their last encounter. The coach is not only aiming for three crucial points in the World Cup qualifiers but also seeking to showcase the team's capabilities and reclaim the fervent support of the fans.