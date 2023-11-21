GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton makes two changes to face Comoros, Andre Ayew starts

Published on: 21 November 2023
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton makes two changes to face Comoros, Andre Ayew starts

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton has named his squad list for the second qualifying match against Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications.

The Black Stars are taking on the Coelacanths at the Stade Malouzini in Moroni as they both teams look for their second win of the qualifying campaign.

Hughton has made two alterations to the squad that pipped Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi last Friday.

Captain of the team, Andre Ayew, returned to the starting lineup, having replaced Mohammed Kudus, who picked up knock at training.

Club Brugge defender Denis Odoi earned a starting role ahead of Alidu Seidu, who started at right-back against the Malagasy side on Friday.

Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew and Antoine Selorm Semenyo were maintained to spearhead Ghana's attack.

Below is the starting lineup:

