World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Chris Hughton suffers first competitive defeat as Black Stars coach

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton faced his first competitive defeat after Tuesday evening's loss to Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

While Hughton had previously experienced defeats in friendlies against the United States and Mexico in October, this latest setback has implications for Ghana's chances of qualifying for the upcoming World Cup in Canada, the USA, and Mexico.

Since his appointment in March, the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss has managed six competitive games, securing three wins, two draws, and now one loss. The defeat to Comoros came at a critical juncture, as the Black Stars missed the opportunity to top Group I after the first two qualifying matches.

The match saw Ghana concede a poor goal toward the end of the first half, resulting in a loss away from home. With three points from two games, the Black Stars currently sit in third place in Group I, prompting the need for consistent wins to reclaim the top spot.

The game had its moments of missed opportunities, with Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams failing to convert clear-cut chances that could have put Ghana ahead.

Despite the setback, Ghana will now shift its focus to the 2023 AFCON in early January before resuming the World Cup qualifiers in March.