Published on: 17 November 2023
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Chris Hughton under immense pressure as Ghana begin campaign against Madagascar today

Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, faces intense scrutiny as the Black Stars embark on their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification journey, commencing with a crucial match against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi this Friday.

Hughton's position has become precarious following the team's recent dismal performances, notably a 2-0 defeat to Mexico and a 4-0 thrashing by the USA in friendly matches during the last international break.

Despite securing victories against the Central African Republic and Angola in previous competitive fixtures, Hughton's leadership is under question.

As Ghana prepares for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in January, the team seeks a confidence-boosting start to the World Cup qualification campaign, with aspirations of making it to the 2026 tournament hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Ghanaian authorities, having participated in the World Cup in 2006, 2010, and 2014, have set their sights on the 2026 edition.

The upcoming clash against Madagascar holds added significance, considering their goalless draw in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the Barea's previous 3-0 defeat at the Cape Coast Stadium last year.

With Hughton's tenure hanging in the balance, the outcome of this crucial qualification match not only shapes Ghana's World Cup ambitions but also sets the tone for their participation in the impending Africa Cup of Nations.

