World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Comoros head coach Stefano Cusin names squad for Ghana clash

Published on: 09 November 2023
Comoros national team head coach Stefano Cusin has announced his squad list to face Ghana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications next week.

Cusin was appointed coach of The Coelacanths last month replacing Younes Zerdouk. His first two assignments are the matches against Central African Republic and Ghana.

Comoros will open their World Cup qualification account on Friday, November 17, 2023, against Central Africa.

The Coelacanths take on the Black Stars in matchday two on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at the Stade Malouzini in Moroni, the capital of Comoros.

Notable amongst the players invited for the two games is Ahmed Mogni, who scored twice when Comoros stunned Ghana 3-2 at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Olympique Marseille youngster Raimane Daou, 18, has been listed for the very first time. Likewise, Kassim Hadji, based in Armenia, has also been handed a debut call-up.

Experienced players such as Youssouf M'Changama, Bakari Said, Younn Zahary, Kassim M'Dahoma, and Faiz Selemani have all been included in the list to face the Black Stars.

Below is the full list of the Comoros squad to tackle Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers:

