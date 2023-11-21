World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Comoros make it back-to-back victories over Ghana

Comoros have once again emerged victorious against Ghana, securing back-to-back wins against the Black Stars in recent meetings.

In the matchday two clash of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers held at the Stade Malouzini in Moroni, the Coelacanths triumphed over the Black Stars with a narrow 1-0 victory.

The decisive goal was scored by Myziane Maolida, the talented midfielder from Hertha Berlin, who showcased his skills with an impressive individual effort in the 43rd minute.

This goal proved instrumental consecutive triumph over Ghana.

With this win, Comoros currently leads the Group I standings with a perfect record of 6 points from two games.

This recent victory solidifies Comoros' previous achievement when they defeated the Black Stars during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

It is abundantly clear that Comoros' success in that tournament was no mere stroke of luck; their well-deserved victory against Ghana further emphasizes their prowess and reliability on the field.

By securing wins in both matches against Ghana, Comoros can now proudly boast about their commendable record against the Black Stars.

Their previous 3-2 triumph over Ghana in the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations demonstrated their determination, ultimately propelling them into the knockout phase of the tournament.

As the qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup unfolds, Comoros has certainly made a statement with their consistent performance.

It remains to be seen whether they will continue their impressive run or face challenges from their forthcoming opponents.