World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Daniel Amartey injury doubt for Ghana against Comoros 

Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey is likely to miss Ghana's next clash in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Comoros on Tuesday following a knock during the match against Madagascar.

The Fernabahce centre-back who returned to the team having missed out on the previous squad due to injury unfortunately picked another as Ghana hosted Madagascar on Friday.

The injury forced the former Leicester City player off the pitch in the 63rd minute allowing Kasim Adams to replace him in the keenly contested match.

While the extent of the injury is yet to be known, Amartey is expected to miss the game probably as a precautionary measure to prevent worsening his fitness.

In his absence, Adams may take his spot in the lineup or a debut may be handed to Medeama defender Abdulai Nurudeen in the next game.

Meanwhile, Ghana managed to secure a win against the Malagasy thanks to a late header from Inaki Williams to power Ghana to victory at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ahead of the Comoros clash, Ghana will be relishing the opportunity to redeem themselves against their opponents who handed them a painful defeat in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as Ghana failed to progress to the next stage for the first time in many years after a 3-2 defeat to Comoros.