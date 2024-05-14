World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Egyptian official Amin Mohamed Omar appointed for Mali vs. Ghana fixture

Amin Mohamed Omar, a native of Egypt, has been selected as the match referee for Ghana's Group I qualifier in the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Mali.

The upcoming game will take place in Bamako next month.

Omar, who is 38 years old and works as a lawyer, will lead the match alongside his fellow countrymen Abouelregal Mahmoud Ahmed Kamel Ahmed as Assistant I, Ibrahim Ahmed Hossameldin Taha as Assistant II, and Hassan Elghandour Ahmed as Fourth Referee.

The referee assessor for this highly anticipated game will be Abid Charef Mehdi from Algeria.

The Match Commissioner will be Balde Yaya from Senegal, and the security officer will be Dao Brahim from Mauritania.

The last time the 38-year-old officiated a Black Stars game was in October 2021, when Ghana beat Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifying match in Harare.

Omar was in charge of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa on February 7, 2024.

The much-awaited qualifier, set to kick off at 19:00Hrs, will take place at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024.