World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: English-born Brandon Thomas-Asante named in Ghana's squad

West Brom striker Brandon Thomas-Asante has been selected to represent Ghana in their upcoming matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The talented player, who was born in England, has been chosen by coach Otto Addo to join the Black Stars in their away game against Mali and home game against the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

Thomas-Asante has been a key player for West Brom in the English Championship this past season, scoring 14 goals and providing 2 assists in 42 appearances after joining the team from Salford in August 2020.

His impressive performances continued throughout the season, as he recorded 12 goals and 2 assists in 42 matches across all competitions.

Born in Milton Keynes in 1998, just four days after Christmas, Thomas-Asante has a Jamaican mother and a Ghanaian father.

He began his football career at the age of 12 with MK Dons, rising through their academy ranks before making his senior debut in August 2016 as a substitute against Shrewsbury Town.

Although he was initially included in Ghana's preliminary squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire, he was later dropped from the final squad.

Thomas-Asante will make his debut in Ghanaian colours if he gets the nod to feature in the upcoming matches.