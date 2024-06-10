World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Five Key takeaways from Ghana's victory over Central African Republic

1. Jordan Ayew Bags Hat Trick

Jordan Ayew scored his second international hat trick to propel the Black Stars to a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday.

Ayew's first hat trick for the Black Stars came in a pre-World Cup friendly against South Korea in 2014. This recent feat led the four-time African champions to their second consecutive win under Coach Otto Addo.

Ayew, now with seven goals in his last five appearances for the Black Stars, is living up to his reputation as one of the team's most experienced and reliable players.

2. Poor Decision-Making by the Defenders

The first-half performance from Ghana's defenders was dismal, leading to the team trailing 2-1. Poor communication and defensive errors allowed the Central African Republic to capitalize and extend their lead.

The partnership between Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu is proving problematic, and it may be wise for Coach Otto Addo to explore other defensive pairings for future matches.

3. Black Stars Make Another Comeback Win

This game marked the second time the Black Stars have managed to stage a comeback under Coach Otto Addo.

Previously, Ghana went 10 consecutive games without a win but have now secured back-to-back victories in these World Cup qualifiers.

After coming from behind to win 2-1 in Bamako, the Black Stars once again showed resilience by overturning a deficit to win 4-3 against the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

This newfound ability to recover from setbacks is a positive sign for Otto Addo's tenure, contrasting with past managers' struggles to win after falling behind.

4. Ghana’s Left-Back Needs Competition

The left-back position for the Black Stars requires more competition, as Gideon Mensah has yet to fully justify his spot despite providing an assist in Monday's win.

The Auxerre left-back often appears vulnerable, and with Baba Rahman on a self-imposed exile from the national team, it would be prudent for the coaching staff to identify another capable left-back to challenge Mensah and strengthen the defense.

5. Kumasi Crowd Delivers Again

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium, known as the cathedral of Ghana football, once again demonstrated its significance with a massive turnout of fans. Despite poor weather conditions for a Monday night match, the 40,000-plus venue was sold out.

The enthusiastic support from the crowd undoubtedly boosted the Black Stars, who delivered a victory to meet the fans' high expectations. Any other result would have been a major disappointment.

The Black Stars' performance in this match not only secured crucial points in their World Cup qualifying campaign but also highlighted both strengths and areas for improvement as they move forward.

The World Cup qualifiers continues next year June with games against Chad and Madgascar.