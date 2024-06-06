World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Five Key takeaways from Ghana's victory over Mali

1.Ghana Records First Away Win Since 2022

The Black Stars secured a crucial 2-1 away victory against the Eagles of Mali in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on matchday three. This win marks Ghana's first away victory in a competitive game since 2022 against Zimbabwe ina 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier and breaks a 10-match winless streak across all competitions.

Following a disappointing 1-0 loss to Comoros, Ghana needed at least a draw to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Under Coach Otto Addo, who was in charge for his first competitive game, the team now has six points out of nine after three matches, reviving their qualification prospects.

2. Effective Substitutions Propel Ghana to Victory

Otto Addo's strategic second-half substitutions were instrumental in turning the game around for Ghana.

Trailing by a goal, the Black Stars dominated the second half with increased pressure and more balanced play. The introductions of Jordan Ayew, Ibrahim Sulemana, Elisha Owusu, and a more advanced role for Thomas Partey proved effective, leading to a comeback victory in Bamako.

3. Antoine Semenyo Struggles to Convert Chances

Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo had multiple opportunities to score but was once again wasteful in front of goal.

Similar issues were observed in the previous match against Comoros, where he failed to capitalize on scoring chances, contributing to the team's defeat.

4. Mohammed Kudus Off His Game

Mohammed Kudus, usually a key player for Ghana, delivered a lackluster performance, raising concerns about his fitness.

The West Ham star was a shadow of his usual self, making poor decisions and lacking impact. Coach Otto Addo's decision to substitute him for the experienced Jordan Ayew was a pivotal move that benefited the team.

5. Lawrence Ati-Zigi's Stellar Performance

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was a standout performer, especially in the first half, making crucial saves to keep Ghana in the game.

Despite conceding a goal due to a deflection, Ati-Zigi's efforts were vital in the early stages when Mali applied heavy pressure.

His performance suggests that he deserves continued trust from Coach Otto Addo and goalkeeping coach Fatawu Dauda for the upcoming match against the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom